Erie County make two cocaine arrests overnight

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies made two arrests for cocaine possession in separate incidents early Monday morning.

At 12:54 a.m. Monday, a traffic stop was conducted in Grand Island on Interstate 190 near Whitehaven Road for vehicle and traffic violations. The deputy who conducted the stop smelled a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle, The driver, Javontae Florence, 21, of Buffalo, was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies discovered a bag of marijuana and three bags of cocaine in the suspect’s apparel while searching him.

Florence was charged with felony possession of cocaine, marijuana possession, and two vehicle and traffic violations. He was held pending his arraignment in Grand Island Town Court.

At 3:24 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Clarence Bike Trail in Clarence. A male was observed in the driver’s seat with an open container of an alcoholic beverage. When the deputy requested the man to exit the vehicle, a flat box with four lines of cocaine on top was also discovered. Another box fell from the suspect’s person when he exited the vehicle, also containing cocaine.

Kevin Kardach, 39, of Clarence, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. He is being held pending arraignment in Clarence Town Court.