Fight breaks out at track and field event at All-High Stadium

Buffalo Police responded to All-High Stadium behind Bennett High School Monday to break up a large fight between spectators at a track and field meet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fight broke out among spectators during a track and field meet at Robert Rich All-High Stadium on Main Street Monday.

Buffalo Police said the fight involved a large number of students.

The incident started inside of the stadium, which is located behind Bennett High School, and then continued outside.

Additional officers were called to the scene.

No arrests and no injuries were reported as of Monday evening. Police say they were able to disperse the large crowd.

After the incident, authorities cleared the stadium of spectators and the track and field meet continued.

