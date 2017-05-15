High school senior among candidates for West Seneca School Board

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Matthew Poole joins seven other candidates on the school board ballot in West Seneca Tuesday.

They’re vying for three available positions on the seven-member board in the West Seneca Central School District. Poole is the youngest amongst them, at just 18.

The West Seneca East senior said it was his sophomore year when he started considering a school board run; it was that year he noticed fewer electives offered.

“Over 21 electives have gotten cut from the two high schools. And I saw they were cut contractually and not necessarily fiscally,” Poole told News 4.

Poole has relied on his father Marc, to be his campaign manager; with the help of nine volunteers they’ve spent the last several months canvassing all over West Seneca.

“It’s been absolutely amazing as a father to see people in the community come out to help their son. It’s a feeling that you just can’t express,” Marc Poole said.

Matthew Poole supports term limits for board members, and wants to re-evaluate school-related taxes.

“Bringing a student perspective to the board is a huge thing,” he said.

Poole would also like to see more young people get involved in the political process, especially he said, at the local level.

West Seneca residents will also weigh-in on the district’s proposed $116.8 million dollar budget, which ups the tax levy by 1.6 percent and also includes more than half a million dollars from the district’s capital reserve to purchase new buses.

Since he’s had perfect attendance, Poole has been granted a field day Tuesday for Election Day.

“I won’t be absent but I’ll be in the school parking lot for around 14-15 hours talking to voters and hopefully getting them to vote for me,” he said.

Poole isn’t the only young school board candidate in western New York; in Amherst there’s Max Medwin, who graduated from Amherst Central in 2015. And earlier this year, 18-year-old Austin Harig attempted unsuccessfully to oust Carl Paladino from the Buffalo City School Board.