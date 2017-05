CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) – A jet crashed at a small airport outside of New York City Monday afternoon, killing two crew members.

No passengers were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

A Carlstadt town spokesman said that the plane crashed into a building in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.