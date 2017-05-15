Mary J. Blige to perform at Shea’s in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — R&B singer Mary J. Blige will be coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center for a performance on Aug. 4.

Lalah Hathaway will open for the nine-time Grammy winner as part of the Strength of a Woman Tour.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49.50 to $149.50.

They can be bought online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

Blige’s most recent album, Strength of a Woman, was released on April 28. Here is the video for “Thick Of It,” a song from that album: