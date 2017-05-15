Mary J. Blige to perform at Shea’s in August

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of LiveNation)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — R&B singer Mary J. Blige will be coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center for a performance on Aug. 4.

Lalah Hathaway will open for the nine-time Grammy winner as part of the Strength of a Woman Tour.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49.50 to $149.50.

They can be bought online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

Blige’s most recent album, Strength of a Woman, was released on April 28. Here is the video for “Thick Of It,” a song from that album:

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s