Multiple candy companies plan to reduce calories in products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of the biggest candy makers have decided to put their snacks on a diet.

It sounds a bit like an oxymoron, but they say it is part of a larger plan for a healthier America.

Mars announced a partnership with several other candy manufacturers to reduce calories in their products. The group includes Nestle, Nutella and Russell Stover.

They plan to package their candies in smaller portions and label them more clearly.

Mars said it will spend $200 million to make sure half the products it sells have no more than 200 calories by 2022. The company also tapped the Partnership For A Healthier America to help.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the honorary chair of the organization.

