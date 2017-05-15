Olean man accused of kidnapping, rape to reappear in court

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman will be back in court Monday morning.

Francis O’Donnell, 62, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to kidnapping, coercion, rape and criminal sex charges. He is accused of kidnapping a woman in January and holding her hostage at his home in Olean for a month.

Police said she willingly entered his car before being kidnapped.

According to authorities, the kidnapping ended in mid-February when O’Donnell dropped the woman off at Olean General Hospital.

The woman was arrested shortly after O’Donnell was. She was charged with being a fugitive from justice after officials say she failed to report for probation.