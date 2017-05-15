Olean man accused of murdering his wife

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)- 50-year-old Edward Smith Jr. is being held without bail at the Cattaraugus County Jail for Second Degree Murder, among other charges.

Olean Police were called to check out a possible murder early Saturday morning at Smith’s apartment on North Union Street in Olean. Chief Jeffrey Rowley told News 4 when officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside Smith’s apartment.

The woman was Kathy Smith, Edward Smith’s wife.

Investigators took Smith into custody and later charged him with Second Degree Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

During the weekend, police said Smith became ill and was taken to Olean General Hospital. Upon his release, he was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where he remains.

Chief Rowley would not go into how police think Kathy Smith died.

Edward Smith Jr. will appear in Olean City Court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.