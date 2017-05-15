Olean man accused of murdering his wife

By Published: Updated:

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)- 50-year-old Edward Smith Jr. is being held without bail at the Cattaraugus County Jail for Second Degree Murder, among other charges.

Olean Police were called to check out a possible murder early Saturday morning at Smith’s apartment on North Union Street in Olean. Chief Jeffrey Rowley told News 4 when officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside Smith’s apartment.

The woman was Kathy Smith, Edward Smith’s wife.

Edward Smith, Jr.

Investigators took Smith into custody and later charged him with Second Degree Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

During the weekend, police said Smith became ill and was taken to Olean General Hospital. Upon his release, he was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where he remains.

Chief Rowley would not go into how police think Kathy Smith died.

Edward Smith Jr. will appear in Olean City Court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s