OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man, accused of killing his wife, is locked up without bail in the Cattaraugus County Jail.

Edward Smith Jr., 50, was charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after his wife was found dead on Saturday morning.

Smith will be back in court on Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

News 4 will provide details as soon as we know more.