Peace Bridge to reopen third lane by Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — By Thursday, all three lanes of the Peace Bridge will be open for the Summer season.

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority started the process of reopening the third lane on Monday.

“The improvements we are making as part of the Peace Bridge rehabilitation project are necessary for a 90 year old bridge and will ensure the long-term viability of the Peace Bridge as a premier regional and international corridor for travel, tourism and trade,” Tim Clutterbuck, Chairman of the PBA Board of Directors, said. “We are pleased that the lane closure over the last several months had little adverse impact on traffic flows.”

One of the lanes was closed in November to allow for construction activities related to a $100 million rehabilitation project. One lane will close again during Fall and Winter of 2017 and 2018.

“One lane of traffic in each direction can certainly accommodate normal traffic flows across the Peace Bridge, both east and west bound, especially during months when daily traffic volumes are significantly lower than in the summer season,” Richard Gobeille, National Toll and Finance Manager for Jacobs Civil Consultants, said.

The rehabilitation project is expected to be finished in Spring of 2019.