Peace Bridge to reopen third lane by Thursday

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — By Thursday, all three lanes of the Peace Bridge will be open for the Summer season.

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority started the process of reopening the third lane on Monday.

“The improvements we are making as part of the Peace Bridge rehabilitation project are necessary for a 90 year old bridge and will ensure the long-term viability of the Peace Bridge as a premier regional and international corridor for travel, tourism and trade,” Tim Clutterbuck, Chairman of the PBA Board of Directors, said. “We are pleased that the lane closure over the last several months had little adverse impact on traffic flows.”

One of the lanes was closed in November to allow for construction activities related to a $100 million rehabilitation project. One lane will close again during Fall and Winter of 2017 and 2018.

“One lane of traffic in each direction can certainly accommodate normal traffic flows across the Peace Bridge, both east and west bound, especially during months when daily traffic volumes are significantly lower than in the summer season,” Richard Gobeille, National Toll and Finance Manager for Jacobs Civil Consultants, said.

The rehabilitation project is expected to be finished in Spring of 2019.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s