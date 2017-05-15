Police: Wilson woman found passed out with drugs in vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wilson woman was found passed out, with drugs in her vehicle, City of Tonawanda police say.

According to authorities, Alyssa Pashong, 25, was seen in her vehicle in a Tops parking lot around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Pashong told officers that she “just smoked crack and shot up with heroin” before they arrived, police say.

Crack cocaine, heroin and hypodermic needles were found in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Pashong was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic instruments.

Because of her impairment, she was taken to a hospital.