Police: Wrong-way motorist charged with driving more than 3 times over limit

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a wrong-way driver was charged with drunk driving.

Early Sunday morning, Angola resident Dawn Cristiano, 45, was pulled over after officers say she was driving the wrong way on Highland St.

When asked if she had been drinking, police say Cristiano replied “Too much to drive.”

Her blood-alcohol content (BAC) was more than three times the legal limit, police say.

Cristiano was charged with aggravated DWI and was taken into custody on $250 bail.