President Trump gives shout-out to Jim Kelly during graduation ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WIVB) — President Donald Trump gave Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly a shout-out at Liberty University’s graduation ceremony on Saturday.

“I want to recognize a friend who is here with us today, who can serve as an inspiration to us all,” Trump said. Someone who doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘quit,’ real champion, a true, true champion both on the field, off the field. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, really a good friend of mine, an amazing guy, Jim Kelly.”

Kelly was at the Virginia school to see his oldest daughter graduate.

The President gave the commencement address, and also told the crowd on hand about Kelly’s biggest challenge.

“He was much more than a quarterback,” Trump said. He had tremendous heart. Jim is tough and his toughest fight of all was that he beat cancer not once, but twice.”

President Trump gave Kelly and his family a place to stay when he underwent treatment in New York City.