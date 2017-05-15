Residents impacted by flooding seeking help from Mobile Command Center

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Olcott residents have already stopped by the mobile command center hoping to get some help as they’re experiencing flooding. The residents are saying they’re being offered sandbags but they worry that’s not enough to protect everything they own from the water in Lake Ontario.

“Underneath our house is filled with water,” said Joel Grundy who lives right by the lake.

He has been spending time the last few weeks waking up and checking this crawl space below his lakeside house. Each morning finding the space filled with water.

“We can’t take anymore water,” said the longtime lakeside homeowner. “It is flowing upwards and we can’t do anything about it.”

The couple has lived in the house for 14 years, buying the property as they wanted a property right near the beach. The Grundy family says they’ve never experienced anything like this. They’re estimating they’ve lost 15 to 20 feet of lake front property.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Grundy. “The level of the lake has gone up which makes the level of the pond go up which increases the water table.”

State and county crews have been working to build up the berm around the lake – spending hours on Monday taking rocks and gravel from the bottom of the lake and moving them to land, heightening the embankment.

The National Guard members are filling sandbags to distribute to the residents. They estimate they’ve used 160,000lbs of sand already.

“I hope it works,” said Grundy. “We’re learning though.”

While they’re learning, they’re watching the lake’s level, working on keeping their property dry and safe, and trying to stay one step ahead of Mother Nature and the rising water.

“We’re getting nervous now,” said Grundy. “We’re talking about putting tables on blocks, stacking things on the table. Same with the furniture. We’re going into a contingency plan ”

The Mobile Command Center is located at 1691 Lockport Olcott Rd. It will be up and running. The center is for those whose houses have been damaged. They can come meet state officials who will be giving information about insurance.

For those with property damage, call 518-402-8185 or email DEC coastals@dec.ny.gov