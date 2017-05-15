Slow Roll to travel through west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Slow Roll will be traveling through Buffalo’s west side on Monday night.

Bikers looking to go on the Bazaar Ride can meet at Massachusetts Ave. Park (370 Massachusetts Ave.) at 5:30 p.m. The ride begins at 6:30 and ends at 8.

The 10-mile round-trip ride will include parts of Grant St., West Ave., Niagara St., W. Ferry St., Richmond Ave., Franklin St., Porter Ave. and North St.

An after-party will begin at the park following the race. It will include food from West Side Bazaar & Flaming Fish, and drinks from Flying Bison Brewing Company, as well as Chateau Buffalo.

Rock Da Mic will provide live music at the party.