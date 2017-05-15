UPDATE: One of three runaways from Wyndham Lawn found, two are still missing

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.) Elijiah Cruz has been located. Schlager and Burr are still missing.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department is looking for assistance to locate three runaways from Wyndham Lawn.

Missing are Elijiah Cruz, 13, Danielle Schlager, 14, and Erika Burr, 16.

Cruz is described as 5’3″ and 105 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Schlager is described as having brown hair, her height and weight unknown. Burr is described as 5’1″, 105 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing children can contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour line at 438-3393 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327 during normal business hours.