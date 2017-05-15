UPDATE: One of three runaways from Wyndham Lawn found, two are still missing

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.) Elijiah Cruz has been located. Schlager and Burr are still missing. 

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department is looking for assistance to locate three runaways from Wyndham Lawn.

Missing are Elijiah Cruz, 13, Danielle Schlager, 14, and Erika Burr, 16.

Cruz is described as 5’3″ and 105 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Schlager is described as having brown hair, her height and weight unknown. Burr is described as 5’1″, 105 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing children can contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour line at 438-3393 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 438-3327 during normal business hours.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s