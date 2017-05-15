Two new GCC buildings nearing completion

By Published:
(Photo from @sunygcc on Twitter)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Construction on Genesee Community College’s two new facilities is entering its final phase.

The community college’s board of trustees was given a tour of the new Student Success Center and the Richard C. Call Arena before the May meeting. Both facilities are on schedule and on budget. There have been no safety issues throughout the duration of the project.

The dual construction began last spring with the official ground-breaking ceremony in April 2016.

The Student Success Center is a two-story facility connecting to the existing Conable Technology Building through a second-story bridge. It will become the “front door” of the Batavia campus and provide a permanent home for GCC’s success coaches.

The Richard C. Call arena is located on the west side of the Batavia campus. It’s a free-standing facility not connected to the main building. The new field house will be the largest open, flexible floor space in the region and the adjacent building will feature classrooms, coaches’ offices, a fitness center, and a press box.

