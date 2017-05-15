Washington Post reports that President Trump shared highly classified intelligence with Russian officials

This handout photo released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows President Donald Trump meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Washington Post is reporting that Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week. The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.(Russian Foreign Ministry via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Washington Post reported Monday that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The officials also said Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptops on aircraft.

The newspaper said that the information is very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations weer disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA declined to comment Monday.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) ,  said Monday that the Trump White House “has got to do something to being itself under control and order”.

Corker was speaking in response to the Washington Post report.

“Obviously [the administration is] in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Corker said. He added that the national security team is solid and doing good work but “the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline” is creating a “worrisome” environment.

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York) tweeted about the report Monday.

“If the Washington Post report is true, it is very disturbing,” Schumer wrote.”Revealing classified information at this level is extremely dangerous”.

Schumer added that revealing classified information “puts at risk the lives of Americans & those who gather intelligence for our country”.

“The President owes the intelligence community, the American people, and Congress a full explanation”, Schumer tweeted.

 

 

