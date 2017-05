WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Seneca woman won $10,000 in Tops Market’s Monopoly game.

Michelle Leemer was presented with a check for $10,000 Friday.

According to a press release from Tops, Leemer “couldn’t believe her eyes when she entered the online game code and saw that she was a winner”.

Leemer’s husband stated that on the day they won the winning ticket, they had changed check-out lanes at the last minute.

Tops’ Monopoly Collect and Win game runs through June 17 or while tickets last.