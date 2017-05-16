1937 Swan Street Diner trucked to Larkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A diner that dates back 80 years was trucked into Larkinville and dropped off on Swan Street Tuesday. It was formerly in Newark, New York and traveled hundreds of miles before arriving in Buffalo.

“It went to Cleveland for some restoration then back to Buffalo a year ago and it’s now ready for it’s new home right here in Larkinville,” said Leslie Zemsky, Larkin Square Director of Fun and Larkin Development Group Partner.

The 1937 diner which will now be called the Swan Street Diner, was fully restored in a warehouse space a few miles away.

“All of the enamel panels have been re-made, the wood has been re finished. It’s also very authentic still, the bar stools are original it will seat 40-50 people it’s a much cozier seating experience,” said Zemsky.

“This area has been growing I think it’s a great piece of the puzzle to Larkinville there’s a lot of people excited about it,” said Amanda Amico, Swan Street Diner Operator and General Manager.

Crews spent much of today working to move the diner to it’s designated spot at 694 Swan Street.

“It’s one more component in the Larkinville story and so many things have happened organically here,” said Zemsky.

Crews will spend the next few months working on building a kitchen addition and restrooms.

“We bought the diner before the Hydraulic Hearth had opened and we weren’t sure where it would go but now it makes so much sense it would go right here as we complete this triangle of the filling station, Larkin square, all the food trucks, Hydraulic Hearth and now the diner,” said Zemsky.

The Swan Street Diner is expected to be up and running by the beginning of September. Breakfast and lunch will be served 7 am to 3 pm 7 days a week with a chance of expanding into dinner hours at some point.