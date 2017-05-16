Buffalo man pleads guilty in heroin-trafficking case

Related Coverage Buffalo woman pleads guilty in heroin ring case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second defendant in a heroin-trafficking case in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.

Hector Huertas, 49, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin before a U.S. District Judge.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser, who is handling the case, between Sept. 2014 and Sept. 28, 2015, Huertas conspired with other suspects to distribute heroin on the West Side of Buffalo.

A total of 14 defendants have been indicted in this case. So far, two have been convicted. Ten of the defendants charged were street-level distributors or “runners” in a heroin trafficking ring operated by Daniel Molina-Rios. Molina-Rios was arrested in June 2015 along with Orlando Rios, Luis Montanez, and Jose Andujar. The ring acquired heroin from New York City but also had an alternate source locally.

Huertas faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced Aug. 30.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and the Buffalo Police Department.