Buffalo man pleads guilty to intent to sell cocaine/fentanyl mix

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to intending to sell cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty to third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his probation in New York State Supreme Court.

Jackson was sentenced to five years’ probation in February for a conviction of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. One of the terms of his probation was that he remain arrest-free- however, four days later the Bufalo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Ashley Street in Buffalo, and when police entered the apartment, Jackson was seen fleeing from the backyard of the residence.

Police recovered 87 envelopes of fentanyl and cocaine from inside the apartment. The drugs were packaged for sale.

Jackson faces up to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced 9:30 a.m. June 23.

 

