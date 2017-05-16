Buffalo pastor gives two breaking and entering suspects until Wednesday night to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two young men caught on camera breaking a window and entering into True Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday night have until Wednesday evening to come forward, pastor Rev. Darius Pridgen said.

Pridgen, who is also a city of Buffalo councilman, said that if both of the suspects come forward before Wednesday night and agree to work with the church to replace the window, he will back off of his police complaint about the incident.

“I don’t want to see these two go to jail for a stupid decision to break into a church, but they must learn that that is not the path,” Pridgen wrote on his Facebook page.

Saturday night, two young men smashed a window with a rock at the East Ferry Street church and entered the building, all while on camera, Pridgen said. The silent alarm in the building was set off. The suspects attempted entry into different rooms in the building, eventually running out of one of the doors when police arrived. Both suspects had hoodies on, one with a UB logo, and their faces were exposed. The suspects are from a local neighborhood.

Pridgen said in church Sunday that the suspects have until Wednesday night to come forward. If not, with permission from detectives, he will post their pictures on the internet and television and post a reward for information leading to their arrest.