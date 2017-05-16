“Buffalo’s healthiest food truck” debuts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Salad Bar Truck is billed as “Buffalo’s Healthiest Food Truck”, and it will make its debut at Food Truck Tuesday today in Larkin Square at 5 p.m.

Buffalo’s first mobile salad bar is an initiative by Healthy Options, a program of the Independent Health Foundation and the originators of J&L BBQ, another Food Truck Tuesday regular.

The truck features only fresh ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menu items.It will serve chopped-to-order salads and a variety of greens, grains, fruits, cheeses, and more. Customers will also be able to choose from six dressings which are prepared weekly.

The truck debuts 5 p.m. at Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square. The first 20 customers will receive a free salad.