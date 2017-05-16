Cherry Creek named best-tasting tap water in Chautauqua County

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The village of Cherry Creek has the best tasting water in Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

The village was the winner of the county’s 24th annual Water Tasting Contest, which was held at Chautauqua Mall on May 13.

During the contest, the public was invited to judge which one of five municipalities’ water they liked best by tasting each water and voting for their favorite. Other participating municipalities were the city of Dunkirk, the town of Carroll (Frewsburg). the village of Mayville, and the City of Jamestown, which won second place.

The village of Cherry Creek draws its water from underground wells and serves just under 500 people.