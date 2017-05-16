Developer to reveal plans for Buffalo’s Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Toronto-based developer and his team will reveal plans to revitalize Buffalo’s Central Terminal and the city’s east side.

Harry Stinson and teammates Steve Fitzmaurice and Doug Swift plan to make the announcement regarding the historic former train station on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The announcement will be in response to the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation deciding to proceed with an Urban Land Institute study.

Stinson, the building’s owner and former developer, says possibilities for the building include a film studio, a major event center or a hotel.