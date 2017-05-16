Don Tequila officially re-opens its doors in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don Tequila officially opened to the public at 1 pm Tuesday. Many people have been waiting for the Mexican restaurant in Allentown to re-open since it closed back in the fall.

An earlier opening date was planned but had to be re-scheduled due to a minor complication.

Don Tequila has been closed since an immigration raid closed four Mexican restaurants back in October. Dozens of people were arrested after the raids, including the business owner and his partners. They were charged with conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

The manager of Don Tequila says the restaurant is still run by the same corporation and owner.

“I know it was a very popular location and business before and we’re trying to get back on top of that. We’re going to start with introductions to the menu something smaller so we can get adjusted to the demand again and once we see that we’re running at full capacity we’re going to a more expanded menu as it was before,” said Douglas Sanguino, Don Tequila Manager.

El Agave on Union Road in Cheektowaga and La Divina Taqueria on Delaware Ave have re-opened as well. The former Agave on Elmwood is also open but it’s now called Aguacates and it’s under new ownership.