Don Tequila officially re-opens its doors in Allentown

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don Tequila officially opened to the public at 1 pm Tuesday. Many people have been waiting for the Mexican restaurant in Allentown to re-open since it closed back in the fall.

An earlier opening date was planned but had to be re-scheduled due to a minor complication.

Don Tequila has been closed since an immigration raid closed four Mexican restaurants back in October. Dozens of people were arrested after the raids, including the business owner and his partners. They were charged with conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

The manager of Don Tequila says the restaurant is still run by the same corporation and owner.

“I know it was a very popular location and business before and we’re trying to get back on top of that. We’re going to start with introductions to the menu something smaller so we can get adjusted to the demand again and once we see that we’re running at full capacity we’re going to a more expanded menu as it was before,” said Douglas Sanguino, Don Tequila Manager.

El Agave on Union Road in Cheektowaga and La Divina Taqueria on Delaware Ave have re-opened as well. The former Agave on Elmwood is also open but it’s now called Aguacates and it’s under new ownership.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s