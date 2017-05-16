Former Dunkirk Mayor sentenced for wire fraud

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who served as Mayor of Dunkirk from 2002 to 2012 was sentenced for wire fraud on Tuesday.

Richard Frey, 85, pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was sentenced to time served, two years of supervision and six months of home detention. He also must wear an ankle monitor.

According to prosecutors, Frey executed a scheme to defraud the owner of a food production company and the co-owners of a hospitality company. Checks from those people totaled more than $54,000.

This occurred while Frey was in office.

Frey did not disclose or report the contributions on campaign disclosure reports, and instead used them for his own personal benefit.

It is required that local candidates for public office disclose contributions.

As part of his sentence, Frey was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution.