Four people charged with heroin, needle possession following Wyoming County traffic stop

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people are facing drug charges in Wyoming County following a traffic stop in which heroin and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Route 362 Monday after a vehicle was observed weaving into the incoming lane.

During the traffic stop, sheriff’s deputies recovered three glassine bags containing heroin, nine glassine bags containing drug residue, two used hypodermic syringes, seven unused hypodermic syringes, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas A. O’Connor, 26, of Caneadea, Ruth M. O’Connor, 37, of Caneadea, Dayton C. Ewell, 25, of Bliss, and Tami A. Unterburger, 21, of Bliss with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. Ruth O’Connor, the driver, was also issued a traffic ticket for failure to keep right.

The suspects were processes and released to a sober third party They’re scheduled to return to Town of Wethersfield Court June 6.