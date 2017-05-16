Henderson man pleads guilty to transporting Wayne County teen across state lines for sexual conduct

By Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor from Wayne County over state lines for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.

Carl Burdick, 58, faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life, as well as a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Aug. 16.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, Burdick was a long haul truck driver who utilized text messaging and social media to develop a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The defendant engaged in “grooming” activity over a period of several months in 2015, during which he solicited nude photographs from the victim. In the summer of 2015, Burdick took the victim from her home in Wayne County to Montana in his tractor-trailer, during which time he engaged in criminal sexual activity with the victim.

An investigation into the crime was conducted by Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police and the FBI with assistance from the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

 

