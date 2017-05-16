Load in underway ahead of “Wicked” opening night at Shea’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fans of the hit musical “Wicked” won’t have to wait much longer to go see the show locally. It returns to Shea’s Theatre in Buffalo this week.

Crews have been hard at work loading in the 13 semi trailers worth of sets, backdrops, rigging, lighting, and costumes that travel from city to city with the show.

The 18 workers who travel with the production have joined about 70 local workers to make sure everything is set up perfectly for the theatrical magic “Wicked” fans have come to expect since the show premiered in 2003.

“Wicked” tells the back story of of the Wicked Witch of the West, aka Elphaba, and Glinda the Good Witch, or Galinda as she was known when the two witches met back in school. Audience members follow the growth of their unlikely friendship through a mutual love interest, the darker politics of Oz, and the green witch’s public fall from grace.This production has been on the road since 2005, and is now making it’s fourth tour stop in Buffalo and will be here through June 4.

“There are people who still haven’t seen the show who need to come see the show, really,” said company manager Steve Quinn. “It’s nice to see – We have a different cast than the last time we were here. There are some changes in the production since the last time we were here, some minor things, things to look for. It’s also like revisiting an old friend.”

Quinn points out the production has several old friends helping put the stage together ahead of opening night here Wednesday. “It’s nice coming here because a lot of the crew has worked on the show before, some of them have toured with us before, so it’s a great family back here,” he said.

If you’d like to see “Wicked” while it’s in town, there are still tickets available for every show. You can buy tickets online here, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and at the Shea’s Ticket Office at 650 Main Street.

There’s also a lottery for tickets before each show. You can enter your name into the drawing at Shea’s two and a half hours before curtain up. Two hours before the show starts, the winners are drawn. If you’re chosen, you can get orchestra seat tickets for $25, cash only.