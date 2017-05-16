Mobile devices designed to track employees

News 4 Staff Published:

BOSTON, Mass. (WIVB) — Some U.S. corporations are trying to track employees with special mobile devices.

Humanyze badges come with Bluetooth, infrared, motion sensors and two microphones.

The idea is to help bosses figure out how workers are using their time, and if policies are effective.

One trick is balancing the data with a sense of privacy.

Humanyze’s Ben Waber says “The way this works is that it’s opt-in. We will never present individual data and if you don’t want to participate, you don’t have to.”

“It goes way past micro-managing an individual employee and it says, ‘How can, as an organization, we take a look at the things that our employees are currently doing?'” Elaine Varles, with Keystone Associates, said.

Companies can already monitor employees through emails, phone calls and time online.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s