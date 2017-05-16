Mobile devices designed to track employees

BOSTON, Mass. (WIVB) — Some U.S. corporations are trying to track employees with special mobile devices.

Humanyze badges come with Bluetooth, infrared, motion sensors and two microphones.

The idea is to help bosses figure out how workers are using their time, and if policies are effective.

One trick is balancing the data with a sense of privacy.

Humanyze’s Ben Waber says “The way this works is that it’s opt-in. We will never present individual data and if you don’t want to participate, you don’t have to.”

“It goes way past micro-managing an individual employee and it says, ‘How can, as an organization, we take a look at the things that our employees are currently doing?'” Elaine Varles, with Keystone Associates, said.

Companies can already monitor employees through emails, phone calls and time online.