BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say they are investigating an overnight shooting on the first block of Rickert Ave.

Officers in the department’s Northeast District responded to the incident just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC for treatment after being shot in the arm area. He was later released.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.