Police seen investigating on east side overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight, Buffalo police were seen investigating on the city’s east side, but it is not clear what they were trying to learn more about.

Around 1 a.m., police were seen on Fillmore Ave.

What appeared to be shattered glass was seen on the road. Police were taking pictures and looking for something with their flashlights.

The block of the street at Northland Ave. was briefly closed.

During roughly the same time, just a few blocks way, police were seen in front of the Farm Fresh Supermarket on Bailey Ave. at Decker St.

The scene was taped off as police paid attention to a vehicle parked in front of the store.

The vehicle appeared to have been involved in an accident, as damage was seen on the front passenger side.

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.