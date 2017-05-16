School budget propositions across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School budget votes are taking place across western New York on Tuesday. Get details on what is being proposed in districts across the region below:
|School Budget Votes
|Pass/Fail
|Total Budget
|Tax Levy
|Trustees/Board
|Propositions
|Enrollment
|Erie County
|Akron
|$30.9M
|1% inc
|3 seats/7 candidates
|Capital improvement fund $7.5million
|1392
|Alden
|$34.4M
|no change
|2 seats up for vote
|Purchase six buses, establish $8M capital improvement fund
|1637
|Amherst
|$57.3M
|2.7%ince
|2 seats/3 candidates`
|Establish 10 yr capital reserve fund of $500,000
|2883
|Cheektowaga
|$42.3M
|2.9% inc
|2 seats/4 candidates
|Establish capital improvements fund, student board member
|2047
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale
|$43.2M
|2% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|2123
|Cheektowaga-Sloan
|$35.04 M
|.84% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Allow student board member,
|1331
|Clarence
|$80.2M
|1.74% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Proposal to replace 9 buses
|4472
|Cleve-Hill
|$31.55M
|2% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|1223
|Depew
|$42.8M
|1.1% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Purchase 3 school buses, sell Dawson Field
|1809
|East Aurora
|$33.2 M
|6.9% inc
|3 seats, 4 candidates
|1763
|Eden
|$29M
|4.2% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Buy buses and related equipment
|1360
|Frontier
|$84.2M
|2.4% inc
|2 seats, 3 candidates
|$24.4 M capital project for safety, health requirements
|4837
|Grand Island
|$62.6M
|2.62% inc
|2 seats, 5 candidates
|Purchase 5 buses and 2 vehicles
|2913
|Hamburg
|$67.8M
|1.1% dec
|2 seats, 3 candidates
|3421
|Holland
|$19.3M
|no change
|1 seat up for vote
|Purchase buses at cost of “$292,000
|885
|Iroquois
|$49M
|2.6% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|Purchase buses for $584,965, purchase computer equipment
|2296
|Ken Ton
|$160.7M
|no change
|2 seats up for vote
|Proposal to purchase 14 buses for $1.3 million
|5820
|Lackawanna
|$50.7 M
|3.21% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1730
|Lake Shore
|$58.2M
|1.2% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Purchase 5 buses, $43.3M renovations, $16.5 for arts, technology
|2449
|Lancaster
|$103.9M
|2.2% ince
|3 seats, 6 candidates
|Purchase 8 buses
|5748
|N.Collins
|$16.4M
|1% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Purchase 3 buses, capital funds for construction, repair
|583
|Orchard Park
|$98.3M
|2.3% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Purchase six buses, two wheelchair vans, capital imp. Fund
|4766
|Sweet Home
|$77.1M
|3.2% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Establish capital reserve for future projects
|3153
|Tonawanda
|$33.7M
|3.19%inc
|2 seats, 3 candidates
|Establish $8M capital reserve fund
|1682
|West Seneca
|$116.8M
|1.6% inc
|3 seats, 8 candidates
|Purchase 6 buses
|6509
|Williamsville
|$186.1M
|2.4% inc
|3 seats, 7 candidates
|9,962
|Springville-Griffith
|$36.8M
|2.5% inc.
|4 seats, 5 candidates
|Purchase 9 buses, 2 mini-vans
| 1,733
|Niagara County
|Barker
|$17.1M
|2%inc
|2 seats up for vote
|741
|Lewiston-Porter
|$44.9M
|1.5% inc
|2 seats, 4 candidates
|Capital projects $9.25M
|2053
|Lockport
|$96.8M
|1.49% inc
|3 seats, 5 candidates
|4644
|Newfane
|$34.2M
|1% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1537
|Niagara Falls
|$140.9M
|No change
|1 seat up for vote
|6,659
|Niagara Wheatfield
|$70.5M
|0.07% inc
|3 seats, 4 candidates
|Purchase 7 new buses, purchase land for parking
|3,641
|N Tonawanda
|$73.4M
|1.25% inc
|2 seats 5 candidates
|3,469
|Royalton Hartland
|$24.4M
|1.1% inc
|3 seats, 5 candidates
|Change financing for capital improvement project
|1,312
|Starpoint
|$53.9M
|2.% inc
|4 seats up for vote
|2,655
|Wilson
|$26.4M
|1.8% inc
|3 seats, 4 candidates
|1,164
|Allegany County
|Alfred-Almond
|$13.27M
|1%inc.
|$3M capital reserve fund, boiler repairs, bus purchase
|629
|Andover
|$9.31M
|2 seats up for vote
|$2M capital reserve, bus purchase
|306
|Belfast
|$9.66M
|1.99% INC
|2 seats up for vote
|$5,200 for Belfast Free Library
|337
|Bolivar-Richburg
|$19.4M
|no change
|2 seats up for vote
|Propositions for library funds, school buses, capital reserve funds
|759
|Cuba Rushford
|$21.08 M
|1%inc.
|1 seat up for vote
|Library funds
|797
|Fillmore
|$16.16M
|1.72%inc
|2 seats up for vote
|school bus purchase (3) Wide Awake Club Library
|616
|Friendship
|$9.9M
|1.79% inc
|1 seat (unopposed)
|school bus purchase
|335
|Genesee Valley
|$15.52M
|1.38% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|school bus purchase (2) Library funds
|521
|Scio
|$10.4 M
|1.95% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|Bus purchase, radio equip., Library funding
|316
|Wellsville
|$29.2M
|3 seats up for vote
|Bus purchase (2), Library funding
|1232
|Cattaraugus County
|Allegany Limestone
|$23M
|1.68% dec
|New turf field for M-HS, fencing, $16.1 M Capital project
|1124
|Catt-LV
|$26M
|1.93% dec
|2 seats up for vote
|2 props for school buses, wheelchair vans, minivans
|877
|Ellicottville
|$12.35M
|3.2% inc
|1 seat, 2 candidates
|Purchase 70 new laptops
|586
|Franklinville
|$18.3M
|1.18% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|656
|Hinsdale
|$9.75M
|2.22% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|purchase school bus
|408
|Olean
|$39.8M
|No change
|2 seats up for vote
|Create $500,000 vehicle purchase fund
|2,072
|Portville
|$17.7M
|2% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|Purchase two buses
|943
|Randolph
|$20.29M
|no change
|2 seats up for vote
|876
|Salamanca
|$31.99M
|No change
|1,208
|West Valley
|1 seat up for vote
|249
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|$53.9M
|1.27% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|2,333
|Chautauqua County
|Bemus Point
|$15.02M
|2.35% inc
|Proposition to purchase 2 buses
|695
|Brocton
|$17.8M
|2% inc
|1 seat, 3 candidates
|545
|Cassadaga Valley
|$21.1M
|No change
|1 seat -unopposed
|861
|Chautauqua Lake
|$22.9M
|2.08% inc
|3 seats, 6 candidates
|849
|Dunkirk
|$43.4M
|2.33%inc
|2 seats, 4 candidates
|1,992
|Falconer
|$22.6M
|1.25%inc
|3 candidates
|Capital project vote $22.9M
|1,119
|Forestville
|$12.57M
|1.42% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|Purchase two buses and one van
|489
|Fredonia
|$31.8M
|1.35% inc
|2 seats – unopposed
|Capital reserve fund
|776
|Frewsburg
|$18.2M
|1.61% inc
|3 seats, 3 candidates
|Purchase two buses
|1,170
|Gowanda
|$30M
|1.39% inc
|2 seats, 4 candidates
|Modify vehicle purchase reserve, buy one bus
|1,170
|Jamestown
|$85M
|no change
|3 seats up for vote
|4,696
|Lake Shore Central
|$58.2M
|1.20% inc
|Purchase five buses
|2,449
|Panama
|$11.28M
|.11% dec
|478
|Pine Valley
|$16.3M
|1.4% inc
|5 seats up for vote
|Student member of board, reduce board seats, snow equip.
|574
|Randolph
|$20.29M
|no change
|2 seats up for vote
|876
|Ripley
|$9M
|2 seats-unopposed
|Purchase new bus
|139
|Sherman
|$9.9M
|1.26% inc
|377
|Silver Creek
|$23M
|1% inc
|1 seat- unopposed
|Amen capital reserve, $244,000 to repair or replace vehicles
|1,032
|Southwestern
|$27.3M
|3 seats- unopposed
|1,369
|Westfield
|$15.8M
|1.53% inc
|2 seats – unopposed
|672
|Genesee County
|Alexander
|Batavia City Schools
|$49.87M
|No change
|2217
|Byron Bergen
|$22.76M
|Replace 4 buses, equipment for music department
|936
|Elba
|$9.3M
|1.26%
|2 seats- upposed
|Establish capital reserve fund, purchase one bus
|671
|Leroy
|1204
|Oakfield-Alabama
|$20M
|1.26% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Purchase 3 school buses, purchase athletic equipment
|787
|Pavilion
|$18.5M
|1.74% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|671
|Pembroke
|$31.9M
|916
|Wyoming County
|Attica
|$27.1M
|no change
|Purchase passenger van
|1291
|Perry
|$18 M
|no change
|783
|Letchworth
|$19.2M
|2.3% inc
|Capital project for vehicle reserve fund, bus purchase
|903
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|$54.6M
|1.17% inc
|2333
|Warsaw
|$20M
|1.26% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|786
|Wyoming
|$5.3M
|4.37% inc
|114