School budget propositions across WNY

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School budget votes are taking place across western New York on Tuesday. Get details on what is being proposed in districts across the region below:

School Budget Votes
Pass/Fail Total Budget Tax Levy Trustees/Board Propositions Enrollment
Erie County
Akron $30.9M 1% inc 3 seats/7 candidates Capital improvement fund $7.5million 1392
Alden $34.4M no change 2 seats up for vote Purchase six buses, establish $8M capital improvement fund 1637
Amherst $57.3M 2.7%ince 2 seats/3 candidates` Establish 10 yr capital reserve fund of $500,000 2883
Cheektowaga $42.3M 2.9% inc 2 seats/4 candidates Establish capital improvements fund, student board member 2047
Cheektowaga-Maryvale $43.2M 2% inc 1 seat up for vote 2123
Cheektowaga-Sloan $35.04 M .84% inc 2 seats up for vote Allow student board member, 1331
Clarence $80.2M 1.74% inc 3 seats up for vote Proposal to replace 9 buses 4472
Cleve-Hill $31.55M 2% inc 1 seat up for vote 1223
Depew $42.8M 1.1% inc 2 seats up for vote Purchase 3 school buses, sell Dawson Field 1809
East Aurora $33.2 M 6.9% inc 3 seats, 4 candidates 1763
Eden $29M 4.2% inc 2 seats up for vote Buy buses and related equipment 1360
Frontier $84.2M 2.4% inc 2 seats, 3 candidates $24.4 M capital project for safety, health requirements 4837
Grand Island $62.6M 2.62% inc 2 seats, 5 candidates Purchase 5 buses and 2 vehicles 2913
Hamburg $67.8M 1.1% dec 2 seats, 3 candidates 3421
Holland $19.3M no change 1 seat up for vote Purchase buses at cost of “$292,000 885
Iroquois $49M 2.6% inc 1 seat up for vote Purchase buses for $584,965, purchase computer equipment 2296
Ken Ton $160.7M no change 2 seats up for vote Proposal to purchase 14 buses for $1.3 million 5820
Lackawanna $50.7 M 3.21% inc 2 seats up for vote 1730
Lake Shore $58.2M 1.2% inc 2 seats up for vote Purchase 5 buses, $43.3M renovations, $16.5 for arts, technology 2449
Lancaster $103.9M 2.2% ince 3 seats, 6 candidates Purchase 8 buses 5748
N.Collins $16.4M 1% inc 2 seats up for vote Purchase 3 buses, capital funds for construction, repair 583
Orchard Park $98.3M 2.3% inc 3 seats up for vote Purchase six buses, two wheelchair vans, capital imp. Fund 4766
Sweet Home $77.1M 3.2% inc 2 seats up for vote Establish capital reserve for future projects 3153
Tonawanda $33.7M 3.19%inc 2 seats, 3 candidates Establish $8M capital reserve fund 1682
West Seneca $116.8M 1.6% inc 3 seats, 8 candidates Purchase 6 buses 6509
Williamsville $186.1M 2.4% inc 3 seats, 7 candidates 9,962
Springville-Griffith  $36.8M  2.5% inc.  4 seats, 5 candidates  Purchase 9 buses, 2 mini-vans  1,733

 
Niagara County
Barker $17.1M 2%inc 2 seats up for vote 741
Lewiston-Porter $44.9M 1.5% inc 2 seats, 4 candidates Capital projects $9.25M 2053
Lockport $96.8M 1.49% inc 3 seats, 5 candidates 4644
Newfane $34.2M 1% inc 2 seats up for vote 1537
Niagara Falls $140.9M No change 1 seat up for vote 6,659
Niagara Wheatfield $70.5M 0.07% inc 3 seats, 4 candidates Purchase 7 new buses, purchase land for  parking 3,641
N Tonawanda $73.4M 1.25% inc 2 seats 5 candidates 3,469
Royalton Hartland $24.4M 1.1% inc 3 seats, 5 candidates Change financing for capital improvement project 1,312
Starpoint $53.9M 2.% inc 4 seats up for vote 2,655
Wilson $26.4M 1.8% inc 3 seats, 4 candidates 1,164
Allegany County
Alfred-Almond $13.27M 1%inc. $3M capital reserve fund, boiler repairs, bus purchase 629
Andover $9.31M 2 seats up for vote $2M capital reserve, bus purchase 306
Belfast $9.66M 1.99% INC 2 seats up for vote $5,200 for Belfast Free Library 337
Bolivar-Richburg $19.4M no change 2 seats up for vote Propositions for library funds, school buses, capital reserve funds 759
Cuba Rushford $21.08 M 1%inc. 1 seat up for vote Library funds 797
Fillmore $16.16M 1.72%inc 2 seats up for vote school bus purchase (3)  Wide Awake Club Library 616
Friendship $9.9M 1.79% inc 1 seat (unopposed) school bus purchase 335
Genesee Valley $15.52M 1.38% inc 3 seats up for vote school bus purchase (2) Library funds 521
Scio $10.4 M 1.95% inc 1 seat up for vote Bus purchase, radio equip., Library funding 316
Wellsville $29.2M 3 seats up for vote Bus purchase (2), Library funding 1232
Cattaraugus County
Allegany Limestone $23M 1.68% dec New turf field for M-HS, fencing, $16.1 M Capital project 1124
Catt-LV $26M 1.93% dec 2 seats up for vote 2 props for school buses, wheelchair vans, minivans 877
Ellicottville $12.35M 3.2% inc 1 seat, 2 candidates Purchase 70 new laptops 586
Franklinville $18.3M 1.18% inc 1 seat up for vote 656
Hinsdale $9.75M 2.22% inc 1 seat up for vote purchase school bus 408
Olean $39.8M No change 2 seats up for vote Create $500,000 vehicle purchase fund 2,072
Portville $17.7M 2% inc 2 seats up for vote Purchase two buses 943
Randolph $20.29M no change 2 seats up for vote 876
Salamanca $31.99M No change 1,208
West Valley 1 seat up for vote 249
Yorkshire-Pioneer $53.9M 1.27% inc 2 seats up for vote 2,333
Chautauqua County
Bemus Point $15.02M 2.35% inc Proposition to purchase 2 buses 695
Brocton $17.8M 2% inc 1 seat, 3 candidates 545
Cassadaga Valley $21.1M No change 1 seat -unopposed 861
Chautauqua Lake $22.9M 2.08% inc 3 seats, 6 candidates 849
Dunkirk $43.4M 2.33%inc 2 seats, 4 candidates 1,992
Falconer $22.6M 1.25%inc 3 candidates Capital project vote $22.9M 1,119
Forestville $12.57M 1.42% inc 1 seat up for vote Purchase two buses and one van 489
Fredonia $31.8M 1.35% inc 2 seats – unopposed Capital reserve fund 776
Frewsburg $18.2M 1.61% inc 3 seats, 3 candidates Purchase two buses 1,170
Gowanda $30M 1.39% inc 2 seats, 4 candidates Modify vehicle purchase reserve, buy one bus 1,170
Jamestown $85M no change 3 seats up for vote 4,696
Lake Shore Central $58.2M 1.20% inc Purchase five buses 2,449
Panama $11.28M .11% dec 478
Pine Valley $16.3M 1.4% inc 5 seats up for vote Student member of board, reduce board seats, snow equip. 574
Randolph $20.29M no change 2 seats up for vote 876
Ripley $9M 2 seats-unopposed Purchase new bus 139
Sherman $9.9M 1.26% inc 377
Silver Creek $23M 1% inc 1 seat- unopposed Amen capital reserve, $244,000 to repair or replace vehicles 1,032
Southwestern $27.3M 3 seats- unopposed 1,369
Westfield $15.8M 1.53% inc 2 seats – unopposed 672
Genesee County
Alexander
Batavia City Schools $49.87M No change 2217
Byron Bergen $22.76M Replace 4 buses, equipment for music department 936
Elba $9.3M 1.26% 2 seats- upposed Establish capital reserve fund, purchase one bus 671
Leroy 1204
Oakfield-Alabama $20M 1.26% inc 3 seats up for vote Purchase 3 school buses, purchase athletic equipment 787
Pavilion $18.5M 1.74% inc 2 seats up for vote 671
Pembroke $31.9M 916
Wyoming County
Attica $27.1M no change Purchase  passenger van 1291
Perry $18 M no change 783
Letchworth $19.2M 2.3% inc Capital project for vehicle reserve fund, bus purchase 903
Yorkshire-Pioneer $54.6M 1.17% inc 2333
Warsaw $20M 1.26% inc 3 seats up for vote 786
Wyoming $5.3M 4.37% inc 114

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s