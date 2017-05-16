Supporters of man fatally shot by BPD officer hold rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friends of a man who was shot and killed by a Buffalo police officer promise to keep fighting for justice.

New York State is investigating whether the officer was justified in shooting Jose Hernandez-Rossy.

About two dozen of Rossy’s supporters held a rally outside the Buffalo Police Department’s headquarters on Hertel Ave. Monday night.

He was shot after a run-in with police more than a week ago.

One officer thought he was shot in the ear, but it is still not clear whether Rossy was armed.

Heron Simmonds, who represents the WNY Peace Center, said “What I noticed with this case was that a fact that a police officer said he was shot seemed to be the only information people could absorb. We have to get to the point where all voices in the community are taken seriously and responded to.”

The State Attorney General’s office is now investigating whether deadly force was justified.

The officer who shot Rossy is on administrative leave. That is the standard procedure when an officer fires his weapon.