Uniland reveals changes to Wonder Falls project

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Developers of the Wonder Falls project in Niagara Falls have decided to make some changes.

They told City Council what they have planned for the old Rainbow Centre Mall.

Uniland Development wants to turn the mall into an indoor water park.

The new design will allow more natural light to enter the park, but it also includes more to do, with new shopping and dining options included.

Uniland Senior Development Manager Kellena Kane said “Our concept has also evolved. We really see it as fulfilling a niche market, not only a kids-only water park, but really trying to appeal to families and adult-only groups of all ages.”

“We’re very, very excited about this project moving forward,” Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster said. “It has the potential to be transformational for downtown.”

Developers say the project should take about two years to complete after they break ground.