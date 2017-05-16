Wife of Nik Wallenda hopes to perform aerial act over Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Almost five years ago, famed daredevil Nik Wallenda made a historic trip over Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

To commemorate the five-year anniversary of his stunt, Wallenda’s wife Erendira Wallenda wants to travel over the Falls as well, dangling from a helicopter by her teeth.

The Niagara County Legislature took up a last-minute resolution Tuesday night to set aside $35,000 for the helicopter stunt.

Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, who helped to write the resolution, said that Wallenda’s 2012 stunt generated an estimated $21.5 million economic impact, with $3.3 million in direct revenues to the city of Niagara Falls.

“Wallenda’s 2012 walk captured a billion people around the world’s imagination,” Bradt said. “Plus, our tourism industry received a massive shot in the arm, with hotel bookings elevated for weeks after-we want to recapture that energy for our local economy.”

The $35,000 to fund the stunt would be coming from Bridge Commission funds via the existing community beautification account. The funding is contingent upon a matching amount from the city of Niagara Falls.

Erendira (nee Vasquez) Wallenda is a trapeze artist who comes from generations of circus performers. Her parents, known as the “Flying Vasquez” performed with Wallenda’s family, The Flying Wallendas.

The Wallendas have been married since 1999.