Wife of Nik Wallenda hopes to perform aerial act over Niagara Falls

By Published: Updated:
7. It helps to cheer on a 'daredevil' when he seems like one of us -- down to earth, approachable, a working family man with faith in a higher power. Photo: Jim Diavastes

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Almost five years ago, famed daredevil Nik Wallenda made a historic trip over Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

To commemorate the five-year anniversary of his stunt, Wallenda’s wife Erendira Wallenda wants to travel over the Falls as well, dangling from a helicopter by her teeth.

The Niagara County Legislature took up a last-minute resolution Tuesday night to set aside $35,000 for the helicopter stunt.

Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, who helped to write the resolution, said that Wallenda’s 2012 stunt generated an estimated $21.5 million economic impact, with $3.3 million in direct revenues to the city of Niagara Falls.

“Wallenda’s 2012 walk captured a billion people around the world’s imagination,” Bradt said. “Plus, our tourism industry received a massive shot in the arm, with hotel bookings elevated for weeks after-we want to recapture that energy for our local economy.”

The $35,000 to fund the stunt would be coming from Bridge Commission funds via the existing community beautification account. The funding is contingent upon a matching amount from the city of Niagara Falls.

Erendira (nee Vasquez) Wallenda is a trapeze artist who comes from generations of circus performers. Her parents, known as the “Flying Vasquez” performed with Wallenda’s family, The Flying Wallendas.

The Wallendas have been married since 1999.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s