WNY school embracing Fidget Spinners

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —

A school in Western New York is embracing controversial fidget spinners and other fidget devices.

The spinner is a three pronged gadget, originally designed to help kids stop fidgeting and start concentrating. They’ve sparked a lot of conversation in schools around the country with some schools even banning them. News 4 found they are allowed and even encouraged in some cases at Niagara Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Niagara Falls, as long as students use them respectfully.

“It’s something to take your mind off things I guess and just entertain your fingers,” Emily Milleville, an 11th grader at Niagara Catholic, said.

Milleville uses her fidget spinner in history class with her teacher, Matthew Harrington’s permission. Harrington said he understands the benefit fidget spinners could have for his students.

“Definitely students with ADD or ADHD [it’s] definitely good for them and students in general. There’s a lot of students who get fidgety when they have to sit for a long time,” Harrington said.

He’s even considering buying a set for his class. They’d be taken away if students misbehaved.

“They could be a good tool if they’re implemented properly and the students know what the expectations are up front,” Harrington said.

Some students said the spinning distraction in their hands helps them concentrate.

“It takes me pay attention more and stay on task,” Roman Sanders, a 7th grader at Niagara Catholic said.

“Sometimes I take it to advisory because instead of talking to other people, I get work done, so I have no homework when I get home,” Mia Reynolds, a 7th grader at Niagara Catholic said.

Niagara Catholic principal and president Dr. Robert Cluckey said there is no policy in place against fidget devices at the school. He leaves it up to the teachers to decide if they are allowed.

“I know for some students, they find it a little soothing, so it actually increases their comprehension,” Dr. Cluckey said.

Dr. Cluckey said he hasn’t had any problems so far. Students seem to understand the unwritten rules.

“Just spinning it like this is OK for school, but doing the tricks is not in class,” Reynolds said.