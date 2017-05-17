Almost 50 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine found in Chautauqua County residence

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly 50 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine were seized Wednesday morning when a search warrant was executed at a Route 60 residence.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the residence around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities seized 49.8 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, 172.1 grams of marijuana, scales, and a large amount of U.S. currency from the residence.

Timothy J. Harrison, 55, of Sinclairsville, was charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Numerous additional felony charges will also be placed against the suspect due to the seizure, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harrison is being held without bail.