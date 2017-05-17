Brighton Volunteer Fire Company receives $78,309 in federal funding

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brighton Fire Department will receive $78,309 in federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The federal funding will be used to replace large diameter hoses which connect to fire hydrants as well as 2.5 inch hoses and service hoses.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding Wednesday.

“These federal funds will allow our first responders to purchase the up-to-date equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Gillibrand said.

“These new hoses are going to go a long way to keep our taxpayers safe,” Brighton Fire Department fire commissioner Walter Byers said.

Brighton Fire Department serves the Town of Tonawanda and has 70 active volunteers.