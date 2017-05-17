CBS announces new prime time shows coming this Fall

NEW YORK (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, CBS announced the new prime time shows that will be debuting this Fall.

Starting in September, the following shows will debut:

9JKL – Mondays at 8:30 p.m. – Based on the real-life experiences of executive producer and star Mark Feuerstein, 9JKLis an engaging and relatable comedy about family, family… and more family. Josh is a new divorcé and actor between projects who moves home to New York to regroup—and into an apartment sandwiched between his parents and his brother’s family. As he gets back on his feet, he’s faced with his most challenging role yet: being a good son and brother while keeping his relatives at bay. As they literally come at him from both sides, he realizes he desperately needs to establish some ground rules, because his loving family is always going to be there for him. Always. Executive Producers: Dana Klein, Mark Feuerstein, Pamela Fryman, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling. Cast: Mark Feuerstein, Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray. CBS Television Studios in association with Kapital Entertainment.

Me, Myself & I – Mondays at 9:30 p.m. – Life is filled with defining moments—what matters most is how we deal with them. Starring Bobby Moynihan, Me, MYSELF & I is a refreshing new comedy that spans three distinct periods of Alex Riley’s life. As a 14-year-old boy in 1991, Alex and his mom move from Chicago to Los Angeles when she remarries. In present day, 40-year-old Alex’s life has hit both a personal and professional standstill. And in 2042 at 65, Alex has a realization that to be truly happy, he has to step away from his successful company and get back to his passion… inventing. Through these pivotal periods, where the past informs the future, we see Alex handle the moments with determination, emotion and lots of humor. Executive Producers: Dan Kopelman, Randall Einhorn, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor.

Cast: Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette, Sharon Lawrence, Kelen Coleman, Mandell Maughan, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Jack Dylan Grazer, Skylar Gray, Christopher Richards, Reylynn Caster.

Warner Bros Television

SEAL Team – Wednesdays at 9 p.m. – Failure is not an option for the Navy SEALs—the world’s most elite, special ops forces. In this action-packed new drama, these stealthy and fearless warriors conduct high-risk clandestine missions against impossible odds. And when they return to the home front they face stress of a different nature. Keeping secrets, deploying at a moment’s notice, and the knowledge that each assignment could be their last takes a toll on them and their families. But their unbreakable oath and patriotism compel them to persevere. Starring David Boreanaz. Executive Producers: Ben Cavell, Ed Redlich, Chris Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly.

Cast: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., Jessica Paré, A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks.

CBS Television Studios

Wisdom of the Crowd – Sundays at 8 p.m. – If two heads are better than one, imagine what a million could do. Jeremy Piven stars in WISDOM OF THE CROWD, an intriguing new series about a Silicon Valley tech icon who takes crowdsourcing to the next level. Driven by trying to find his daughter’s killer, he creates a platform for people around the world to submit and evaluate evidence for criminal investigations. He launches a new company with a staff of specialists—passionate experts who sometimes work outside the confines of the law—ultimately revolutionizing crime solving in the Bay Area. Executive Producers: Ted Humphrey, Adam Davidson, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad.

Cast: Jeremy Piven, Richard T. Jones, Monica Potter, Natalia Tena, Jake Matthews, Blake Lee.

CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television

The following shows will debut later this Fall:

S.W.A.T. – Thursdays at 10 p.m. – Shemar Moore stars in an intense police drama inspired by the hit television show and movie of the same name. Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he grew up. Torn between loyalty to the streets where the cops are sometimes the enemy, and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strategically straddles these two worlds. Hondo encourages his team to rely on communication and respect over force and aggression, but when a crisis erupts, these unflinching men and women are prepared to put their tactical training to the test. Executive Producers: Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty.

Cast: Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati.

Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios

Young Sheldon – Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. – It’s 1989, and we meet nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper, the beloved character from THE BIG BANG THEORY, who has skipped four grades to start high school alongside his less-intellectual older brother. We get a peek into the early years–with voiceover from Jim Parsons–of a genius who is misunderstood by his family, classmates and neighbors. His mother preps him with what she thinks is the only tool he’ll need to survive at his new school: remind bullies that his dad’s the football coach and his brother plays on the team. His twin sister, who’s happy to stay in fourth grade, has a better sense of what awaits Sheldon than he does. Young Sheldon may understand Newtonian physics, but his blue-collar, church-going family only cares if that knowledge will help them win a football game. Executive Producers: Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jon Favreau, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak.

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Jim Parsons.

Warner Bros Television

(Show descriptions courtesy of CBS)