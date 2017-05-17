CRIMESTOPPERS: $1,000 for information on man wanted for burglary, assault

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,000 has been offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by Niagara Falls Police for burglary, assault, and other charges.

James E. Moore, 45, is wanted for two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of fourth degree criminal mischief, two counts of third degree menacing, third degree assault, resisting arrest, fourth degree stalking, third degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespass, fifth degree possession of stolen property, petit larceny, aggravated harassment, and second degree harassment.

He’s described as 5’11” and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information can call the Crimestoppers tip line at 867-6161.

 

