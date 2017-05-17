Days of free concerts at Canalside are over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “A lot of the reason people like to come down here is because it’s free and because they get to enjoy the free amenities of enjoying Canalside,” said Kyle Brown of Buffalo.

The upcoming concert season marks the end of free concerts at Canalside. From now on, general admission will cost $5.

“It’s not fair to people paying $ to come in here, it’s bad enough that they’re paying for beer food and all that stuff,” said Walter Colvin of Buffalo.

Last year Canalside estimated free Thursday night concerts attracted from 7 to 15 thousand people on average. But the T-Pain concert last August maxed out capacity, attracting an estimated 25 thousand. Even after gates were shut, people broke through a fence to get in.

“Sometimes people come in there drunk, out of control, they want to be there just to act stupid and spoil other people’s enjoyment of the concert,” said David Francyzk, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

Though some people aren’t too happy they’ll have to pay to attend concerts that used to be free, Common Council Member David Francyzk says it’s a good idea.

“Somebody that will pay $5 is there for a good experience and a fun experience listening to the music they want to hear,” said Francyzk.

Some concertgoers say they don’t mind paying $5.

“I think it will discourage the right people that you don’t want coming. I think it’s overall a good thing,” said Bryce Murphy of Buffalo.

“I think it will just maintain a good crowd, not get it overwhelming but everybody can still have a good time,” said Amy Ballachino of West Seneca.

“It’s not going to stop me from coming I’ll always come cause I like coming down here,” said Princess Elmore of Buffalo.

In addition to the fee, there’s expected to be a limit on the number of people allowed in.

On Thursday the Canalside Management Group is holding a news conference to introduce the upcoming 10-concert season and provide more information about the new 5 dollar fee.