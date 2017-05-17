Eden man accused of killing mother arraigned on indictment

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wayne Kozak, 48, who was accused of fatally shooting his mother, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

79-year-old Mary Louise Kozak was found dead in their Eden home on April 20.

Her son was later found that night in an Erie, Pennsylvania motel after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Eden Police Chief Mike Felschow said the incident was Eden’s first murder in 30 years.

After waiving extradition proceedings, Kozak was taken back to western New York, where he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges against him.

Following a Wednesday court appearance, Kozak was jailed without bail.