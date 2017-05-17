How much caffeine is too much? Experts weigh in

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16 year-old high school student from South Carolina collapsed during class from a caffeine-induced cardiac event.

The Richland County Coroner says too much caffeine led to his death.

Officials say the teen consumed three caffeine-laced drinks in a two hour period before collapsing in his classroom. He had a cafe latte, a large diet mountain dew and an energy drink.

Authorities say the teen’s autopsy showed no diagnosed heart conditions and was overall a healthy person.

Doctor Gregory Rozmus, a cardiologist at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo says 400 milliliters of caffeine is the most an adult should consume per day. Experts say those under 18 shouldn’t be consuming more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day.

If you have a heart condition or other underlying medical conditions, Dr. Rozmus says that number may  be lower.

Dr. Rozmus told News 4 the caffeine acts as a stimulant and may reveal or excite conditions even if you have not had previous cardiac problems, but as always, moderation is key.

“This is a warning sign, that you cannot overdue even substance, beverages, food that is considered healthy and benign in small amounts can potentially kill you. We shouldn’t demonize coffee or caffeinated drinks, they have their role in our society and our lifestyle, use them safely which means use them with moderation,” said Dr. Rozmus.

Studies show moderate consumption of coffee, such as one to two cups a day does have health benefits. Dr. Rozmus says it could lower your risk for cancer and diabetes.

