Kenda Cheers pins wrestling’s stereotype

Kendra Cheers wrestles for Team USA and has traveled the world for meets.

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – For Kendra Cheers, flipping the script and playing against the boys started when she was 8 years old when she played for the Niagara Wheatfield youth football teams.

Come age 12 she was ready for a new challenge.

Wrestling.

“I hated it, the 16 year old said with a laugh. “The conditioning was crazy.”

But, she got through the long runs and weight cuts and started turning heads on the mat.

Now Kendra goes head to head with fellow high school wrestlers, the majority of whom are boys. She just wrapped up her JV season at Niagara Wheatfield High School.

“You will always have those people with smart remarks but you just have to shrug it off and stay focused on my goals,” Cheers said.

“Kendra has really been the one to take it to another level and we are proud of her,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Rick Sweney said. “She is going to keep going and we are going to do everything we can to help her.”

But, it’s what she is doing outside of high school meets that has improved her skills. She wrestles in meets for Team USA and will represent her tribe at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games this summer in Toronto. During these events she will go up against other female wrestlers.

“With boys you have to use more technique and muscle and with girls you are able to match up your muscle and your technique,” Cheers said.

In the next two years, Kendra will turn her focus to college wrestling, which is another battle to find a women’s program program, as only a handful exist. But, like every thing else, it’s something she can take down

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s