Law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County getting new radar units

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County are getting upgrades to their equipment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than $160,000 in state funding was used to buy new radar units for police departments and sheriff’s offices across New York.

Some of those are going to be used by Lakewood-Busti police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

“This administration has zero tolerance for reckless driving and this funding will help law enforcement agencies across New York protect our roadways,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “It is vital that our police agencies have the means to replace out-of-date tools to help ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.”

Last year, the Division of Criminal Justice Services spent roughly $343,000 to replace 243 obsolete radar units.

The Governor’s office says that in 2015, more than 12,000 crashes in New York, where speed was a factor, caused injury or death.