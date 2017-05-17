LeAnn Rimes announced to play New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – County superstar LeAnn Rimes will be among the musical acts featured at this year’s New York State Fair in Syracuse.
Rimes, who became a country music sensation at 13 with her hit “Blue”, will perform at the State Fair 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
Her performance falls on the fair’s second Three Dollar Thursday, when admission to the fair is just $3.
Other performances at the fair’s Chevy Court sponsored by Chevrolet include:
- Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 2 pm, August 23
- 3 Doors Down, 8 pm, August 23
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, 2 pm, August 25
- Peter Noone, 2 pm, August 28
- The Marshall Tucker Band, 2 pm, August 29
- Taylor Dayne, 2 pm, August 30
- Spin Doctors, 2 pm, September 3
The New York State Fair runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4.