Local girl wins national map-making contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local eighth-grader was selected as the winner of the national, annual Junior Scholastic Can You Find Mapman? Contest.

Nardin Academy student Annelise Wall was the grand prize winner of 2017’s competition. Wall drew a map of the Faroe Islands “based on a series of geography clues.”

“The long-running Can You Find Mapman? contest draws excitement from students around the world and provides kids a creative outlet to combine their map-reading abilities with their creative talents,” Scholastic’s resident cartographer, Jim McMahon, said. “This contest encourages students to test their map-reading skills, utilize logic to discern clues, and implement design to convey a precise message. Students gain a sense of place through mapmaking.”

Wall’s map was chosen out of more than 4,700 entries spanning 43 states. It was featured in Junior Scholastic‘s May 15 issue.

The names of the 25 runner-ups also appeared in the magazine.

Along with her map being featured in the magazine, Wall will receive a Mapman t-shirt and $500.

The magazine’s readership consists of kids from grades 6-8, and the Mapman contest has been going on for 23 years.

